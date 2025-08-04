iPhone 17 Pro Battery Leak Might Explain A Key Compromise Of The iPhone 17 Air﻿

Leaker Majin Bu routinely shares Apple product rumors online. Not all of them turn out to be accurate, but many do. The new iPhone 17 Pro battery leak comes from Bu, who penned a blog post to show off purported iPhone 17 Air battery designs. However, he quickly corrected his report, noting that the batteries in the pictures he obtained show two different designs for the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Both batteries are enclosed in stainless steel, similar to the iPhone 16 Pro battery. That's the only iPhone 16 model to feature a metal battery case. Batteries enclosed in metal should be safer to remove and easier to handle. They can also offer better cooling. Finally, the design allows Apple to prepare for new battery-related laws in the European Union.

If the images Bu produced are accurate, we're going to see metal batteries in at least one iPhone 17 model. However, Bu makes a strange claim about these purported iPhone 17 Pro batteries. He says Apple will use two different L-shaped battery designs in the iPhone 17 Pro series, one for the U.S. market (image above) and one for international markets like China (image below). The latter would accommodate the SIM slot, which is absent from U.S. models. If that's accurate, then the U.S. iPhone 17 Pro models should feature a slightly larger battery than the international ones.

The iPhone 14 models were the first ones to ship without physical SIM cards in the U.S. Apple did not repurpose that space to increase the battery capacity, and every iPhone sold in the U.S. since then has come without SIM trays. But they all featured the same batteries as their international counterparts. If Bu's claim is accurate, this might be the first year when iPhones without SIM trays feature larger batteries.