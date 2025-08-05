Reports Suggest Microsoft Recall Can Still Screenshot Credit Card Numbers And More

Perhaps unsurprisingly at this point, Microsoft's controversial Recall feature is once again in hot water. The service, which is designed to automatically capture screenshots of your Windows desktop on a Copilot+ PC, was supposedly patched to disable it from capturing screenshots of sensitive information like credit card numbers, passwords, and more, but a new report suggest otherwise.

Despite Microsoft claiming that Recall does everything on the device on which it's operating, there have been concerns around just how easy it might be for bad actors to get ahold of the information catalogued by Recall. This has led the company to release several updates and even temporarily remove the service in order to ensure it won't be able to capture that information.

But it seems those "fixes" weren't enough, as a new report from The Register claims that Microsoft Recall's sensitive information filtering is good, but not always good enough, and that it occasionally captures sensitive information anyway.