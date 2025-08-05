Nvidia's Budget RTX 5050 Vs RTX 4060: Is The Upgrade Worth It?

With the latest Nvidia GPUs now available, it's natural to consider an upgrade to a newer model. The RTX 50-series cards, which were among BGR's best of CES 2025 picks, are worth taking a look at. Although the top-of-the-line models are performance powerhouses, don't overlook the entry level cards, like the RTX 5050, which comes with all the same features as the pricier cards in the lineup.

New, exclusive features to the 50-series cards include the addition of upgraded machine learning-powered upscaling tech. Also available are upgraded AI cores that can push what's possible when using creative software, making the 50-series cards a viable upgrade for gamers and creators alike. But is it worth upgrading?

When comparing the RTX 4060 with the RTX 5050, it's clear that both GPUs are capable options when it comes to 1080p gaming. They are also affordable. Or, at least, more affordable than a 5090. If you're a gamer, the reason to upgrade is that GPU prices moved closer to MSRP a few years ago. Plus, you're going to get much better gaming performance from a new card. A higher, more stable framerate is a safe bet when upgrading. But when performance gains aren't guaranteed by upgrading, what do you do?