There Is A Link Between Energy Drinks And Cancer, According To Science

If you are one of the many people who enjoy energy drinks to fuel your day, you may want to check the ingredient label. A common ingredient in energy drinks, taurine, has been potentially linked to increasing cancer growth.

Taurine is an amino acid found in animal-based foods such as meat, fish, and dairy. Some of the taurine used in energy drinks may be synthetic rather than animal-derived, depending on the brand bought. Your body is also able to produce taurine itself naturally, and uses it for energy, processing bile acid, and balancing fluids and minerals.

In May 2025, the University of Rochester Medical Center published the findings of their study in the journal Nature and identified taurine as a problematic amino acid for leukemia. Researchers discovered that leukemia cells would take taurine from bone marrow to increase the growth of malignancies. That has brought up the question of whether consuming extra taurine from energy drinks could then fuel leukemia. The study is inconclusive regarding that, but it has opened up a new avenue of research to be done, focused on taurine alone.