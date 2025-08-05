Apple Releases visionOS 26 Beta 5 To Vision Pro Developers

Apple continues to charge through the visionOS 26 beta cycle with beta 5. While iOS 26 and the other operating system updates have made a public beta version available, Apple still doesn't have one for the Apple Vision Pro. That said, the only people that can try upcoming features are developers.

With that in mind, the second major software update since Vision Pro was released last year helps to mature the company's latest new marketing product. Even with an enticing Apple Vision Pro roadmap through 2028, Vision Pro users will be interested in discovering the new features coming to this spatial computer later this fall.

For example, Apple is finally taking the Personas feature out of beta. The all-new Personas are much more expressive, sharp, and offer a full side profile view with accurate hair, lashes, and complexions. Apple is also betting on more spatial features, combining Virtual and Augmented Reality applications.