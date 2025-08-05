Apple Releases visionOS 26 Beta 5 To Vision Pro Developers
Apple continues to charge through the visionOS 26 beta cycle with beta 5. While iOS 26 and the other operating system updates have made a public beta version available, Apple still doesn't have one for the Apple Vision Pro. That said, the only people that can try upcoming features are developers.
With that in mind, the second major software update since Vision Pro was released last year helps to mature the company's latest new marketing product. Even with an enticing Apple Vision Pro roadmap through 2028, Vision Pro users will be interested in discovering the new features coming to this spatial computer later this fall.
For example, Apple is finally taking the Personas feature out of beta. The all-new Personas are much more expressive, sharp, and offer a full side profile view with accurate hair, lashes, and complexions. Apple is also betting on more spatial features, combining Virtual and Augmented Reality applications.
visionOS 26 beta 5 brings a spatial world to life
visionOS 26 beta 5 is focused on several new spatial experiences, including more ways to enjoy Apple Vision Pro with someone else that owns Apple's incredibly expensive spatial computer:
- Spatial Widgets: Place widgets in the real world. Even after you turn off your Vision Pro, they'll remain where you placed them. You can also customize widgets with different frames, width, color, and depth.
- Spatial Scenes: Generative AI algorithms and computational depth combine to create Spatial Scenes, making all your photos 3D. This is a nice way to relive a moment, especially with older photos that weren't taken with the iPhone's Live Photos toggle.
- Spatial Browsing: Apple wants visionOS 26 beta 5 to offer a better reading experience with Safari. In addition, the company is adding native playback of 180- and 360-degree recordings on newspaper stories.
- Shared Spatial Experiences: Watch 3D movies, play games, join a FaceTime call, or collaborate at work with someone else who's close to you and also has an Apple Vision Pro.
Alongside visionOS 26 beta 5, Apple also released the fifth beta versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26.