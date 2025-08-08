Apple CarPlay Can Now Remotely Connect To This Smart Home Security System

It's never fun to drive away from your house and then wonder if you have closed the garage door. Your mind will already jump to scenarios of robbers taking things from your garage or using the easier access to an interior door to get inside your house. One of the best features Alarm.com offers through CarPlay is the ability to open and close your garage door as well as check the status of your garage door. You no longer need to drive back to check if you left it open. You can also control other home security features through CarPlay, including unlocking or locking your front door, managing your exterior lights, and disarming your alarm system.

There are also options for business owners to give them more peace of mind. Alarm.com has Open and Close settings to automate essential functions. You can turn the lights on and off and lock and unlock your business doors. You also have access to thermostat control and can manage your business's security system, even while on the go.

The president of platforms business at Alarm.com, Dan Kerzner, stated in a press release, "At Alarm.com, we're always looking for ways to make home security and automation more intuitive and accessible, wherever life takes our customers." He added, "This new capability continues Alarm.com's commitment to expanding the connected home experience beyond traditional screens, ensuring that users can stay safe, informed, and in control when they're on the road."