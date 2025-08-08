Apple CarPlay Can Now Remotely Connect To This Smart Home Security System
Alarm.com is a leading company in smart security systems for homes and businesses. It offers features like video surveillance, door locking, and light automation all through a mobile phone app. Though Alarm.com already offered support to Android Auto™ users, now it expands its support to Apple CarPlay® customers.
Apple CarPlay® is a feature for Apple iPhone users which connects the iPhone to the car's built-in screen display. CarPlay offers functions like music listening, receiving calls, and using Apple Maps in a way that is safer for driving.
So, what will this connection between Alarm.com and CarPlay offer? Now the Alarm.com app can be connected to your car's built-in display via Apple CarPlay®. This will allow you to connect to your home security system on the go. It offers a few great and innovative features, like checking if your garage door is closed and disarming security systems as you drive up.
The smart home security features you can now get through Apple CarPlay®
It's never fun to drive away from your house and then wonder if you have closed the garage door. Your mind will already jump to scenarios of robbers taking things from your garage or using the easier access to an interior door to get inside your house. One of the best features Alarm.com offers through CarPlay is the ability to open and close your garage door as well as check the status of your garage door. You no longer need to drive back to check if you left it open. You can also control other home security features through CarPlay, including unlocking or locking your front door, managing your exterior lights, and disarming your alarm system.
There are also options for business owners to give them more peace of mind. Alarm.com has Open and Close settings to automate essential functions. You can turn the lights on and off and lock and unlock your business doors. You also have access to thermostat control and can manage your business's security system, even while on the go.
The president of platforms business at Alarm.com, Dan Kerzner, stated in a press release, "At Alarm.com, we're always looking for ways to make home security and automation more intuitive and accessible, wherever life takes our customers." He added, "This new capability continues Alarm.com's commitment to expanding the connected home experience beyond traditional screens, ensuring that users can stay safe, informed, and in control when they're on the road."
What are the benefits of this CarPlay connection?
Overall, there isn't a lot that you need to do in your car that can't be done via the app when you are outside of your car. Alarm.com is great for automating your security systems and settings, so it does not require a great deal of input from you. That being said, there can be certain cases when having the integration with CarPlay is helpful.
The garage door feature is the best one, removing the need to drive back and check if it is closed. Using your phone in your hand while you drive is, of course, extremely unsafe for yourself and everyone around you. Therefore, integrating with the built-in car display enhances driving safety. No one wants to hear their home security system provide an alert while they are driving. Now you can check what's wrong easily through CarPlay rather than mess with your iPhone.
Alarm.com provides seamless and innovative home security options that offer peace of mind, if perhaps not the fanfare of the home security camera that blasts intruders with paintballs. With this connection with Apple CarPlay®, iPhone users can have better control over their home's safety no matter where they are.