Dell 16 Premium Review: Taking On The Best

The Dell 16 Premium keeps the same ultra-stylish design as the XPS before it. That's to say, it has a flush keyboard, an unmarked, minimalistic-looking touchpad, and the capacitive buttons above the keyboard for things like display brightness, volume, and so on. This is one of the more controversial aspects of the design, but I don't mind it at all, and you'll get used to it.

I really like the overall look of it. A few years after the general look was first debuted, it's still pretty uncommon to see a laptop that looks like this. It's sleek and stylish, and while you might think that the unmarked touchpad is a pain to use, you'd be surprised how little you actually look at your touchpad. Even if you do look at it a lot, you'll get used to the change.

The rest of the design is premium, too. The materials feel strong and well-built, and the display is edge-to-edge, with a little more space in the top bezel for the webcam.

Christian de Looper for BGR

The port selection on the 16 Premium is the same as on the 14-inch model. There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the left edge, along with a third on the right edge. The right edge also houses an audio jack and a microSD card slot. I would have preferred to see a standard-size SD card slot, and it feels like Dell could have added another port or two in the 16-inch model — but, generally, the port selection should be enough for most.

The laptop isn't as thin or as light as the smaller model, obviously. At 0.75 inches thick and 4.56lbs, it's not necessarily for those who want the most portable laptop out there. It's thicker than the 16-inch MacBook Pro, though the MacBook Pro is a little heavier.

Overall, I really like the design of the Dell 16 Premium. It looks and feels premium, and while you may or may not like aspects of the design — like the unmarked touchpad and the capacitive function buttons — they'll all become familiar before long.