A YouTuber Tested The Galaxy Z Fold 7's Durability - Here's What Happened After 200,000 Folds

Samsung's latest foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, is rated to survive up to 500,000 folds — twice the number of the previous Z Fold devices that company has released. To see just how well the new phone stands up to the test of everyday use, a YouTuber by the name of Tech-it has spent the past several days folding the phone by hand over 200,000 times.

One reason the YouTuber decided to fold the phone by hand is to try to emulate real-world usage. While folding machines are fine for standard testing, they also always open and close the device at the same speed and force. By doing all of the folding manually, by hand, Tech-it is able to organically add real-world variables to the situation.

And while Samsung says the Z Fold 7 is rated for up to 500,000 folds, the YouTuber noted that the phone began to run into some issues after just 6,000 folds. Now, these issues might not be entirely related to the folding of the device, but they do raise some concerns about its long-term durability.