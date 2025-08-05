Google's New Pixel 10 Ad Makes Fun Of Apple's Siri Failures

Back when Apple was something of a scrappy underdog living in the shadow of Microsoft's dominance, the company would routinely poke fun at Microsoft's penchant for copying features originally introduced in OS X. Apple took pride in the fact that it only introduced features and products that actually shipped. At the time, this stood in stark contrast to Microsoft and other tech companies, which would routinely announce ambitious new features that never saw the light of day.

Well, the shoe is now on the other foot. Apple in recent years has made an unfortunate habit of announcing products and features on timelines that are far too optimistic. Sometimes, Apple ships them later than planned. Sometimes, it doesn't ship them at all. As a prime example, you might recall the AirPower saga. As a quick refresher, AirPower was a wireless charging mat that, in theory, would be able to simultaneously charge multiple Apple devices. Apple announced AirPower at its 2017 iPhone event as "coming soon." Ultimately, the project was delayed by several technical hurdles Apple couldn't solve. Specifically, the charging mat was prone to overheating and was never able to satisfy Apple's standard for quality. Apple, as a result, ended up cancelling the product altogether in March of 2019.

"After much effort, we've concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project," Apple senior VP of Hardware Engineering Dan Riccio said at the time. "We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward."

It was a rare misstep for Apple, but it didn't quite taint the company, because it was an exception to the rule. The opposite appears to be the case now, as product and feature delays have seemingly become much more common in recent years.