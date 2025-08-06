Apple Wants To Bring The M4 iPad Pro's OLED Display Panel To The iPhone
Apple customers know the company's products offer some of the best displays on the market. However, it was with the M4 iPad Pro OLED screen that Apple went a step further than the competition with the most advanced display available.
With a tandem-structure OLED panel, Apple is expected to surpass its own technology by next year, if the schedule for the M6 MacBook Pro remains unchanged. By that time, the company will switch from 6th-generation to 8th-generation OLED display panels.
Due to the improvements the next-generation OLED offers, Apple will be able to get even more consistent colors across the panel, 30-50% higher peak brightness with T, and reduced power draw for the same brightness. Analysts say those materials will improve the lifespan of the display with lower risk of burn-in. That said, Apple now has a bolder plan to bring the OLED panel of the M4 iPad Pro to the iPhone, and it's going to be a game changer.
Tandem OLED technology could give the iPhone a boost
You might be asking why Apple chose the iPad Pro as the first product to adopt this breakthrough OLED panel. It's due to the fact that the tandem structure required a larger display, and it was more expensive to produce. Now, with Apple's new two-year production plan in place to adapt this technology for its iPhone models, it won't be as costly to bring it to a new product line. According to The Elec, Apple wants to simplify the tandem structure by stacking the blue subpixel in two layers while red and green are stacked on a single layer.
By 2028, the iPhone display would look even brighter and the HDR would pop more, while still offering a longer battery life with better burn-in resistance. It's especially interesting to get a possible glimpse into the future of Apple's iPhones right now, as its smartphone schedule is about to drastically change in the coming years.
For example, next year, Apple will introduce the long-awaited iPhone Fold and reportedly delay the announcement of the regular iPhone 18 to the first half of 2027 — which is when it will also introduce the iPhone 18e. Going forward, Apple will offer its premium smartphones at the end of the year, and then introduce more affordable options early the following year.