Apple Wants To Bring The M4 iPad Pro's OLED Display Panel To The iPhone

Apple customers know the company's products offer some of the best displays on the market. However, it was with the M4 iPad Pro OLED screen that Apple went a step further than the competition with the most advanced display available.

With a tandem-structure OLED panel, Apple is expected to surpass its own technology by next year, if the schedule for the M6 MacBook Pro remains unchanged. By that time, the company will switch from 6th-generation to 8th-generation OLED display panels.

Due to the improvements the next-generation OLED offers, Apple will be able to get even more consistent colors across the panel, 30-50% higher peak brightness with T, and reduced power draw for the same brightness. Analysts say those materials will improve the lifespan of the display with lower risk of burn-in. That said, Apple now has a bolder plan to bring the OLED panel of the M4 iPad Pro to the iPhone, and it's going to be a game changer.