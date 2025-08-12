5 Strange USB Gadgets That Are Way More Useful Than They Look
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's something to love about a goofy product, and fortunately the internet has an endless supply of them. With the power of USB being so ubiquitous and adaptable, virtually anything can be built to plug into your computer — for better or for worse. Though it's possible to find an endless supply of junk within the flea market that is the internet, finding something functional yet peculiar is an overlooked art.
Here's a collection of five gadgets that at first glance, may be outlandish or strange, yet they're also quite useful. While some of these products have the same aesthetic silliness as say, Dbrand's Apple Vision Pro cover, they can still also provide plenty of utility. As an added bonus, most of these items cost less than a night at the movies and are USB-A compatible, meaning they can be a fantastically-cheap accessory or a fun little gift for anyone who collects anything odd.
Azvegr charging adapter kit
If you were to take a quick glance at this $6.99 Multi USB Charging Adapter Cable Kit from Azvegr, with an average 4.4-star Amazon rating and close to three-thousand reviews, charging would likely be the furthest thing from your mind.
Portable, sleek, and cheap, this charging accessory masquerading as a pill container or makeup kit is like a Swiss Army Knife for charging your devices. Featuring a USB-C cable that supports 60W fast charging, it also comes with adapters for USB-A, Apple Lightning, and Micro USB. Along with covering all of your charging needs, this little kit also includes a SIM card eject pin, two slots to hold nano-SIM cards, and a slot for a micro-SIM card.
Even though there are cables and chargers that can provide more technological functionality, such as Satechi's Slim Wall Charger and USB-C Lanyard Cable, Azvegr has made a neat charging kit that's perfect for keeping people guessing. Folks on Amazon love the portability, saying its small size makes it great for a carry-on to your next flight.
Kuando Busylight presence light and ringer
Anyone that works in an office is well-versed in the horrors of being disturbed at the absolute worst times. If you're looking to put an end to poorly-timed chatter, then the USB-A Busylight UC Alpha Presence Light and Ringer from Kuando, for $44.95, may be your next desk accessory.
Although it needs software to get going, the product displays a bright availability light to let people know when you're busy, and provides alerts for incoming calls. Don't worry, there's a mute option, as well. Kuando states that the product works with Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, Jabber, and Zoom, among others. With two-hundred Amazon reviewers giving the Alpha Presence Light and Ringer an average of 4.1-stars, many praise it for its incredibly easy setup and being perfect for remote calls. Reviewers have also highly recommended the excellent customer support on offer.
Making a great gift for anyone saddened by having to return to the office, you can also use this product at home as a cheeky way to let everyone know you're not to be disturbed until you finish catching up on the biggest streaming hits of the year. That "Severance" Season 2 finale deserves to be watched without interruption.
Cainda digital USB microscope camera
People may see this Digital USB Microscope Camera from Cainda and think you're starting a podcast, but it's actually a microscope with 40x to 1,000x magnification, earning a solid 4-star average Amazon rating from over five-thousand reviews. Compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android devices that support USB On-The-Go (OTG), this little device can be an excellent blend of education and entertainment.
Channel your inner scientist with your children, co-workers, or friends by connecting this little gadget to your computer while using your monitor or screen to explore the world of the infinitesimally small. Thanks to the device's 3-in-1 USB capabilities, with support for USB-C, USB-A, and Micro USB, getting a connection is incredibly straightforward. The included software also allows for screenshots or video recording, helping you to save your micro-adventures.
With Amazon customers giving it high praise for its compatibility with Windows 10 and how easy it is to get going, this $17.99 device can be a fun way to liven up an office, but there's practical applications as well. Reviewers note it is a great accessory for checking the development of plants or cleaning coins.
Playmaker Toys Tiny Blower
When you first see the USB-A Tiny Blower from Playmaker Toys, it can be hard to imagine it as anything other than a gag gift. However, the $12.99 "World's Tiniest Blower" has a couple of uses that's helped earn it a 4.3-star Amazon rating from over 1,200 reviews. Giving off the same cutesy vibes as the iPhone GameBaby case, the USB Tiny Blower is the right combination of entertainment and utility, with just a dash of silliness.
Along with being useful for cleaning a dusty keyboard, folks on Amazon recommend this little handheld blower for drying anything wet when making small art projects. Though you may not want to use this for a freshly painted deck, folks in the review section also give it praise for being good at moving paint around, which can be great for creating splatter effects or new patterns. The Tiny Blower also has more practical applications, as one reviewer gave it high marks for helping them dry their CPAP-machine hoses.
As a gift, it's perfect for any child in your life looking to explore the world of art. As a tool, it can provide far more functionality than your instincts may give it credit for at first glance.
CZUR Shine Ultra Smart Portable Document Scanner
While the CZUR Shine Ultra Smart Portable Document Scanner may look strange, it's actually a rather handy USB-A portable scanner and camera that includes support for both Mac and Windows. For $199, this device offers scanning for A3 sized pages (11.7" x 16.5") or smaller, a scanning rate of one second per page, and it has the ability to flatten images scanned from a curved surface, such as a thin book.
Lightweight, adjustable, and foldable, the CZUR Shine's 13MP camera not only helps scan documents and convert them into JPG, PDF, and searchable PDF files that can work with Word and Excel. The camera is also compatible with Zoom, Google Meet, and Skype as a document camera for aiding in remote lessons or instruction. Included software provides support for color and black and white pages, auto-tilt correction, auto-page mending, and multi-target scanning. The included foot pedal also makes scanning easier for times when you need to keep a book or document still.
With over a thousand reviews and an average 4.3-star rating, Amazon customers give it high praise for its scanning speed, portability, and ease-of-use. Whether you're scanning documents for a school project or need to present something during your next big meeting, keep this handy little device in mind.