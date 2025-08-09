Those Square Holes On Your USB Connector Actually Serve A Purpose

USB, or Universal Serial Bus, revolutionized how we connect and power devices when it debuted in 1996, thanks to a collaboration between Intel, Microsoft, IBM, and Compaq. Before USB, users had to navigate proprietary ports and cables to connect printers, keyboards, and external drives. USB standardized these connections, simplifying device compatibility and fueling the growth of plug-and-play peripherals. Over the years, USB has evolved through multiple versions, from USB 1.0 to USB 4, enhancing both data transfer speeds and power delivery. USB-C is becoming the dominant connector due to its compact size, reversible design, and broad compatibility across smartphones, laptops, and accessories.

While most people are familiar with the rectangular USB Type-A port, fewer notice the subtle design details that make it work, like the two small square holes on either side of the connector. These aren't just aesthetic quirks; they align with retention clips inside the port that secure the connection and prevent accidental disconnections. This simple mechanical feature is key in maintaining a stable connection, especially in frequently plugged and unplugged devices. It's one of the many small but essential engineering decisions that helped make USB into what it is today: a global standard for connection.