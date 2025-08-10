Why Do Laptop Chargers Have A Box In The Middle Of The Cable?

We don't pay much attention to the charging cables that come with our laptops, simply plugging them in when the battery is low. As such, we typically ignore the box on the charging cable. However, without that box, our laptops would not be charging at all.

Laptops have become a staple of this digital age. We bring them with us to school, we use them to work from home, and digital nomads depend on them as they travel around the world. The best laptops are the ones that are sleek, charge quickly, and hold power for a long time so that we can be as productive as possible with them.

The key to laptops being so transportable is the box on the charging cable. It's officially referred to as a laptop adapter. It can be considered an external battery component because it is responsible for converting the power from the wall socket to a voltage that is suitable for charging the laptop.