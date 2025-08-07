Huawei Is Working On An EV Battery That Can Last Over 1,800 Miles On A 5-Minute Charge

Huawei is working on a new EV battery that could completely revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. For years, engineers and researchers have been looking for some way to drastically improve EV batteries and help eliminate concerns like range anxiety, which has kept many from adopting new EVs and ditching fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

While we've seem some impressive breakthroughs — like the battery design that will make EVs lighter — others have focused more on providing fast-charging capabilities, delivering up to 250 miles of range with a few moments of charging. Now, though, Huawei appears to be working on an absolutely mind-boggling battery that would allow for more than 1,800 miles of range after only five minutes on the charger.

If that type of breakthrough sounds too good to be true, it just might be. Despite seeming promising, many believe that this kind of technological breakthrough could still be years away, as it relies on an entirely new type of battery design called a solid-state battery.