Everything You Need To Know About AMD's New Zen 5 Pro Ryzen AI CPUs

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from self-proclaimed leaker @momomo_us, AMD is set to release the latest enterprise Ryzen Pro CPUs. The Zen 5 architecture-powered chips, while similar in many ways to the consumer-grade Ryzen 9000 (Granite Ridge) CPUs, are designed for business and feature additional security and management features. Ryzen Pro chips perform slightly worse than the non-Pro counterparts, but they have a much lower thermal design power (TDP), making them cost-effective and efficient for various builds.

The previous Ryzen Pro lineup came a year after the release of Zen 4 architecture on the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs (Raphael) in 2022. The Ryzen Pro variants released were the Ryzen Pro 7945, 7745, and 7645 CPUs, which have 12, 8, and 6 cores, respectively. While new Ryzen 9 processors launched earlier in 2025, Ryzen 9000 series CPUs have been out for over a year and a half, so the rumors track, especially since the names of the new Ryzen PRO chips match previous releases.