Everything You Need To Know About AMD's New Zen 5 Pro Ryzen AI CPUs
According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from self-proclaimed leaker @momomo_us, AMD is set to release the latest enterprise Ryzen Pro CPUs. The Zen 5 architecture-powered chips, while similar in many ways to the consumer-grade Ryzen 9000 (Granite Ridge) CPUs, are designed for business and feature additional security and management features. Ryzen Pro chips perform slightly worse than the non-Pro counterparts, but they have a much lower thermal design power (TDP), making them cost-effective and efficient for various builds.
The previous Ryzen Pro lineup came a year after the release of Zen 4 architecture on the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs (Raphael) in 2022. The Ryzen Pro variants released were the Ryzen Pro 7945, 7745, and 7645 CPUs, which have 12, 8, and 6 cores, respectively. While new Ryzen 9 processors launched earlier in 2025, Ryzen 9000 series CPUs have been out for over a year and a half, so the rumors track, especially since the names of the new Ryzen PRO chips match previous releases.
Ryzen Pro 9000 CPUs are not a big upgrade in performance
According to the rumors, the new Ryzen Pro 9000 chips are very similar on paper. Both generations of chips feature the same L3 cache sizes — 64 MB for the higher-end Ryzen 9 Pro chips and 32 MB for the AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 Pro CPUs. TDP ratings are also the same as the previous AMD Ryzen 7000 Pro models, with every chip in the lineup reportedly topping out at a 65 W TDP.
When stacking both generations, such as the 12-core Ryzen 9 Pro 9945 and the previous-gen Ryzen 9 Pro 7945, the latter has a slightly higher base clock of 300 MHz. Boost clock speeds were not divulged in the leak. The 8-core Ryzen 7 Pro 9745 and Ryzen 7 Pro 7745 CPUs had equal base clock speeds, while the 6-core Ryzen 5 Pro 9645 is expected to be faster by 100 MHz than the older Ryzen 5 Pro 7645, according to rumors.
The new enterprise-ready CPUs bring Zen 5 features to the workplace
With no significant performance improvements, the real reason to upgrade comes down to the new Zen 5 architecture. For example, Zen 5 cores have a 16% improvement on instructions per clock (IPC), leading to higher performance even on lower clock speeds. With Ryzen Pro chips sporting additional security features for businesses, like AMD Memory Guard and AMD Platform Secure Boot, it can be expected that the new Zen 5-powered Pro CPUs will beef up existing technology.
Additionally, new and enhanced AI capabilities should be introduced with the new Ryzen 9000 Pro CPUs. With the consumer-grade Ryzen 9000 chips improving previous AI features and performance, such as better processing for creative software and Microsoft Copilot+, this seems like a natural progression for the Ryzen Pro Counterparts. Seeing as how the Ryzen 7000 Pro series introduced AI-dedicated CPUs for business computers, companies looking to implement AI workflows may want to keep an eye on the Ryzen Pro 9000 processors.