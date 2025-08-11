Must-Have MacBook Accessories If You're Worried About Drops And Scratches
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
MacBooks tend to last a long time. Even if they're no longer compatible with the latest macOS Tahoe, a MacBook in great condition with barely any scratches or scuffs can keep on going. That's largely thanks to the protective MacBook accessories. After all, once you've spent on a premium laptop, you probably want it to last as long as possible.
No matter how careful you are with your MacBook, accidents can always happen. Even a single dent or scratch can be both heartbreaking and expensive (or difficult) to fix. This is all the more true if you tend to carry your device around, such as to work, school, or when traveling. The good news is that just a few choice accessories can protect your MacBook against minor kinds of bumps, drops, or scuffs. However, before buying, be sure to opt for a version that's compatible with your specific MacBook model. If you're not sure which model you own, you can check by clicking on the Apple menu and selecting "About this Mac."
A slim and stylish cushioned sleeve
Let's start with the basics. If there's just one MacBook accessory you absolutely should get, it's a good cushioned sleeve to carry your laptop in when it's not in use. A sleeve like one of these options can cushion your MacBook when you're walking around with it or if you accidentally drop it. This can be quite a lifesaver because AppleCare+ doesn't cover all kinds of damage.
The MOSISO Laptop Case provides plenty of cushioning without adding too much bulk. It's easy to slip into your backpack or hold under your arm as you move between classes or through airport security. It's under $15, and comes in over 40 color options to match your style. Moreover, it's earned over 50,000 ratings on Amazon with an impressive overall score of 4.7 stars.
If you prefer something a bit more quirky, check out the iCasso Laptop Sleeve that provides layered protection and comes in fun printed options. It's priced at $18.99 and has an overall score of 4.5 stars from over a thousand user ratings. Alternatively, for a timelessly classic look, opt for the Comfyable Slim Protective Laptop Sleeve that's got foam padding and soft microfiber lining to protect your device. It's a bit more expensive than the other options, but it has earned 4.6 stars overall from thousands of user ratings.
A protective hard-shell cover
If you want to protect your MacBook from dents and other damage in case you accidentally drop it, a hard-shell case is essential. This serves as a bumper layer around the entire body of your device to reduce the impact of shocks. While it can't guarantee safety against all falls, it certainly defends against minor mishaps. For maximum protection, go for the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Case that's like a fortress for your MacBook but still surprisingly lightweight. The clear lid shows off the Apple logo on your device, and a precise design ensures access to all functions like ports and speakers. It costs about $45, depending on your MacBook model, and is backed by hundreds of 5-star reviews.
That said, if you don't like the rather rugged look of this case, a great alternative is the MOSISO Case Combo that includes a hard-shell cover, sleeve, screen and keyboard protectors, and webcam covers. It's incredibly affordable at just around $30, and has earned an overall rating of 4.5 stars from thousands of users. There are over 30 color options to choose from, which makes this a stylish yet practical choice.
A scratch-protecting microfiber liner
If you've owned a MacBook for a couple of years, you've probably noticed that one of the most annoying problems is the keyboard leaving marks on the screen from where it touches when the lid is closed. Unfortunately, these marks are often impossible to clean once they set in, and even a redesign of the MacBook keyboard is unlikely to fix this issue. So, your best bet is to prevent them in the first place. A microfiber liner is perfect as a protective layer between the keyboard and screen when closing your laptop.
It's important to pick this product with care, because if you go for something too thick, it can obstruct the lid from closing properly and cause more damage to your device. The UPPERCASE GhostBlanket Liner is a great choice because it's just 0.4 millimeters thick and made of a soft, durable material that will gently protect your screen. Moreover, it also works as a cleaning cloth to remove fingerprints, smudges, or dust from your laptop. At just $9.95, it's a steal that's impressed thousands of users who've given it a 5-star rating.
A clear keyboard protector
Another option to prevent your MacBook's keyboard from scratching the display while also protecting the keyboard itself is the GhostCover Ultra Thin TPU film. It fits like a glove onto your keyboard to keep dust and debris from getting under the keys. One of the sad things about Apple's laptops is that despite the premium price, they can show signs of wear pretty quickly, especially on the keyboard and trackpad, which attract the oils from your fingers. A keyboard cover neatly solves this issue, and you can easily remove and clean it out when needed. The great thing is that this one's transparent, so it doesn't take away from the look of your keyboard or block out the backlight when you're typing in the dark. It's earned a 4.5-star rating from thousands of users and costs just $12.95.
However, if you prefer a more colorful look, check out the ProElife Silicone Keyboard Skins that come in beautiful gradient colors. They're waterproof and dust-proof, so you can rest assured that any drops or crumbs that accidentally get onto your keyboard won't damage it. The best part is that they're super affordable at just $6.99 and have earned a rating of 4.4 stars from over a thousand user reviews.
A scratch-resistant screen protector
Your MacBook has a beautiful display, but it's also quite delicate and vulnerable to scuffs and scratches, especially if you tend to work on the go or share your space with kids and pets. For this reason, a screen protector on your MacBook can help the display stay as good as new over the years.
If you're worried about installing a screen protector, the SightPro Magnetic Privacy Screen simply snaps onto your screen magnetically. No tricky alignments or fiddling around with adhesives needed! This handy accessory comes with the added benefit of blocking your screen from being viewed from the side while maintaining clear visibility when viewed straight-on. This ensures you can work with more privacy, even in public spaces. It's backed by over 4,000 user ratings on Amazon, 68% of which give it a full 5 stars. It's well worth its $30 price tag and comes in various sizes for different MacBook models.
However, if you prefer something simpler and more affordable, go for the SuperShieldz Anti-glare and Anti-fingerprint Screen Protector, which has an overall rating of 4.5 stars based on over 9,000 user ratings. You get a 3-pack for just $10, so they'll last you for a while, and you can rest assured about your screen being safe from everyday dust, smudges, and scratches.
How these products were selected
We're committed to recommending high-quality, useful products. The MacBook accessories in this article were therefore selected based on extensive research, including user reviews as well as the personal experience of the author. We only chose products that had a rating of 4.4 stars or higher on Amazon based on at least 1,000 user reviews.