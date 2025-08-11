Must-Have MacBook Accessories If You're Worried About Drops And Scratches

Let's start with the basics. If there's just one MacBook accessory you absolutely should get, it's a good cushioned sleeve to carry your laptop in when it's not in use. A sleeve like one of these options can cushion your MacBook when you're walking around with it or if you accidentally drop it. This can be quite a lifesaver because AppleCare+ doesn't cover all kinds of damage.

The MOSISO Laptop Case provides plenty of cushioning without adding too much bulk. It's easy to slip into your backpack or hold under your arm as you move between classes or through airport security. It's under $15, and comes in over 40 color options to match your style. Moreover, it's earned over 50,000 ratings on Amazon with an impressive overall score of 4.7 stars.

If you prefer something a bit more quirky, check out the iCasso Laptop Sleeve that provides layered protection and comes in fun printed options. It's priced at $18.99 and has an overall score of 4.5 stars from over a thousand user ratings. Alternatively, for a timelessly classic look, opt for the Comfyable Slim Protective Laptop Sleeve that's got foam padding and soft microfiber lining to protect your device. It's a bit more expensive than the other options, but it has earned 4.6 stars overall from thousands of user ratings.