Apple Maps Supports Natural Language Search In iOS 26

Apple released iOS 26 beta 5 and iOS 26 public beta 2 this week, which bring performance improvements and new features for iPhone users who want to test the next-generation operating system ahead of its September release. One of the exciting new features in this week's iOS 26 beta releases concerns Apple Maps, which now supports natural language search.

A code discovery in iOS 26 beta 3 hinted in early July that a "Search the Way You Talk" feature was in development. "Use natural language to find places like 'Best coffee shops with free Wi-Fi,'" read the code that developer Steve Moser discovered. A few weeks later, 9to5Mac is now reporting that Apple quietly added support for natural language search in Apple Maps in iOS 26.

9to5Mac points out that it's unclear whether the feature was included in this week's beta releases or if it's a server-side feature Apple added to the Apple Maps experience. That said, the feature was not available in previous iOS 26 beta releases.

A prompt will appear at the top of the app informing users that "Search the Way You Talk" is available in the app. "Use natural language for searches like "Find cafes with free Wi-Fi," the prompt reads. I tried using the feature in Apple Maps on iPhone and iPad, which are on the latest iOS 26 beta, but it's not available in Europe at the time of writing.