Apple Maps Supports Natural Language Search In iOS 26
Apple released iOS 26 beta 5 and iOS 26 public beta 2 this week, which bring performance improvements and new features for iPhone users who want to test the next-generation operating system ahead of its September release. One of the exciting new features in this week's iOS 26 beta releases concerns Apple Maps, which now supports natural language search.
A code discovery in iOS 26 beta 3 hinted in early July that a "Search the Way You Talk" feature was in development. "Use natural language to find places like 'Best coffee shops with free Wi-Fi,'" read the code that developer Steve Moser discovered. A few weeks later, 9to5Mac is now reporting that Apple quietly added support for natural language search in Apple Maps in iOS 26.
9to5Mac points out that it's unclear whether the feature was included in this week's beta releases or if it's a server-side feature Apple added to the Apple Maps experience. That said, the feature was not available in previous iOS 26 beta releases.
A prompt will appear at the top of the app informing users that "Search the Way You Talk" is available in the app. "Use natural language for searches like "Find cafes with free Wi-Fi," the prompt reads. I tried using the feature in Apple Maps on iPhone and iPad, which are on the latest iOS 26 beta, but it's not available in Europe at the time of writing.
Why natural language search is a big deal for Apple Maps
Conversational language is the key innovation in products like ChatGPT, Gemini, and other AI chatbots. The same technology is also available in other apps. The iPhone's Photos app is one place where you can use natural language to search for photos and videos. Apple released the feature in iOS 18. "Apple Intelligence makes it even easier to find a specific photo or a key moment in a video—just describe what you want to find," a support document explains.
Google Maps is another example. The app already supports conversational language searches powered by Gemini. Google first added the feature to its navigation app in February 2024. By late October, Google Maps got additional generative AI upgrades which allow users to use conversational language to find nearby places of interest or ask questions about a specific place. The ability to use natural language to search for attractions around you can significantly improve navigation experiences, especially when traveling.
It was only a matter of time until Apple also brought similar search support to Apple Maps. Interestingly, Apple did not announce the feature during the main WWDC 2025 keynote in June. Apple Intelligence wasn't the main topic of Apple's event, but Apple announced several Apple Intelligence features coming to iOS 26 devices. Since Apple Intelligence powers natural language search in the Photos app, it's likely Apple Maps searches will rely on the same underlying AI technology.
Other new Apple Maps features in iOS 26
While Apple didn't mention support for natural language search in Apple Maps during the keynote, it did have a short segment dedicated to its navigation app. Apple Maps will get several new features in iOS 26, including ones powered by AI. Preferred routes will let the iPhone learn your favorite ways to reach certain destinations.
If you enable the feature, Apple Maps will offer favorite routes for those places of interest alongside regular navigation suggestions. The iPhone will adapt to your changes and adjust the preferred routes in Apple Maps. If you use an Apple Maps widget, it'll show you your commute time before you leave. The app will send notifications with alternate options if it detects delays on your normal routes.
Visited places is another new Apple Maps feature in iOS 26. If you enable the feature, the iPhone will detect whether you're at a location of interest, like a restaurant, a park, or a shop, and remember it for you. The feature should come in handy for revisiting places whose names you don't remember. On that note, the support for natural language searches can also help you surface places you don't remember the name of as long as you have a general idea of where they're located.
According to 9to5Mac, the conversational feature works in iOS 26 beta as it should. The app will perform a regular search for the phrase you enter and highlight destinations that might match your needs. I expect the feature to work similarly in Europe in the future. Finally, Apple Maps will receive new incident report types in iOS 26, according to Apple.