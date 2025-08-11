Never Lose Your MacBook's Wireless Mouse Again With This Magnetic Alternative

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you use a wireless mouse with your MacBook, you probably know how easy it is to lose or misplace it in the everyday hustle. Much like their real-life counterparts, mice have a way of getting away from us, whether it's by disappearing between couch cushions, slipping out of bags, or simply being left behind at work when you needed to take it home with you. Luckily, the ESR MagMouse is here to change the game and quite literally stick around wherever you need it to.

This innovative mouse features a magnetic attachment system that keeps it securely in place on top of your MacBook when not in use. That means no more digging through your backpack or worrying about it sliding around during transit. Priced at around $30, it's a very affordable alternative to Apple's Magic Mouse. You'll love its sleek design that matches the elegant aesthetic of Apple computers. Of course, it also blends functionally with macOS, thanks to powerful features like a 4-way scroll wheel that lets you easily go through websites and documents both vertically and sideways.