Never Lose Your MacBook's Wireless Mouse Again With This Magnetic Alternative
If you use a wireless mouse with your MacBook, you probably know how easy it is to lose or misplace it in the everyday hustle. Much like their real-life counterparts, mice have a way of getting away from us, whether it's by disappearing between couch cushions, slipping out of bags, or simply being left behind at work when you needed to take it home with you. Luckily, the ESR MagMouse is here to change the game and quite literally stick around wherever you need it to.
This innovative mouse features a magnetic attachment system that keeps it securely in place on top of your MacBook when not in use. That means no more digging through your backpack or worrying about it sliding around during transit. Priced at around $30, it's a very affordable alternative to Apple's Magic Mouse. You'll love its sleek design that matches the elegant aesthetic of Apple computers. Of course, it also blends functionally with macOS, thanks to powerful features like a 4-way scroll wheel that lets you easily go through websites and documents both vertically and sideways.
What makes a magnetic mouse different?
A magnetic mouse eliminates the need for carrying a separate mouse case or letting the mouse rattle around inside your bag, which can cause wear and tear over time. This easy portability makes it ideal for people who work from multiple locations or travel frequently, such as students moving between classrooms or professionals juggling multiple meetings a day. You can pair it with a good wireless keyboard to have an ergonomic workspace wherever you go.
The standout feature of the ESR MagMouse is its magnetic base that can be attached with a residue-free adhesive to the lid of your laptop. When you're done using it, simply place it onto the base and it'll securely stay there until you reach for it again. The magnet is strong enough to hold the mouse in place when it's attached to the top of your MacBook or laptop case, yet easy to detach when you're ready to use it.
Beyond its magnetic convenience, the mouse also boasts a low-profile, ergonomic design with quiet click buttons and a responsive scroll wheel, offering a comfortable experience during prolonged use. You can also switch between six DPI levels (800/1,200/1,600/2,400/3,200/4,800) to match your gaming, graphic design, or work requirements.
A versatile alternative to the Apple Magic Mouse
If you work on multiple operating systems at once, you may need something with a bit more versatility than the Apple Magic Mouse, which only works on Apple OSes. Beyond macOS, the ESR MagMouse also supports Windows, Android, and Linux, making it a versatile tool for anyone who works across these operating systems. It can connect via both Bluetooth 5.0 and the included 2.4 GHz wireless dongle, allowing you to switch between devices easily. Charging is equally fuss-free, as you can power it up with the included USB-C cable. Just one minute of charge provides up to 4 hours of usage, while a full charge of 40 minutes will last for up to 160 hours or 80 days (based on 2 hours of active, continuous usage per day).
Since this is a newly launched product, it hasn't received a lot of user reviews yet, though one verified buyer rated it 10/10 for its long battery life and sleek design. If you're looking for a dependable mouse that matches your MacBook in both form and function, this is a great mouse with a thoughtful design. You're much less likely to lose it, so we think it qualifies as a useful gadget for the office, school, and even working from home.