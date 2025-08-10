Ranking 10 Major PC Brands From Worst To Best

Asus is another company that is hard to quantify, since its entire product line is targeted towards gaming with its ROG and TUF laptops. However, it does offer some of the best gaming gear on the market.

The ROG lineup is where it puts most of its high-end gear in, whether it's laptops, motherboards, or even handheld consoles, like the ROG Ally. If you do want to grab a ROG gaming laptop, it's best to look at the ROG Strix, which is not only powerful but also has so much RGB you could probably have a close encounter of the third kind. The ROG Zephyrus is another less flashy option, coming in a 14-inch or 16-inch size.

On the other hand, if you're looking for something a little bit cheaper and toned down, TUF gaming laptops are excellent, although there's only the A16 on offer at the moment. While it isn't going to compete with the ROG lineup in terms of top-of-the-line specs, it's a solid laptop that can take up to an RTX 5070, and depending on the configuration you end up going for, you can get it for as low a price as $1,400.

The only thing to keep in mind with Asus is that it has had a few problems recently when it comes to its customer support. In fact, the YouTuber JayzTwoCents, who has 4.2 million subscribers, very publicly parted ways with Asus in a video with 2.5 million views. Of course, Asus has done work since then to bring back the brand, but it still has a long way to go to gain the same sort of consumer trust that other brands enjoy.