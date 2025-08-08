HBO Max Is Ready To Start Cracking Down On Password Sharing

Following in the footsteps of Netflix, HBO Max will begin cracking down on password sharing beginning next month. A report from Deadline relays that JB Perrette, who heads up the streaming division at Warner Bros. Discovery, said that the company will start taking more concrete measures to prevent unauthorized password sharing. Perrette's remarks came during the company's earnings conference call earlier this week.

Perrette said that user warnings about password sharing have been relatively gentle over the past few months. Soon, though, that messaging is poised to become a bit more direct and aggressive. "You'll actually start to see the messaging," Perrette said, "which right now has been a fairly soft, cancelable messaging, start to get more fixed such that people will have to take action as opposed to right now sort of have it be a voluntary process."

HBO Max has been planning to address password sharing for some time now. Back in early 2024, it announced a multi-year plan to slowly address the issue. As part of the initial plan, users suspected of improperly sharing their HBO Max password were served a message with options to add someone else to the account. Now, nearly two years later, the higher-ups at Warner Bros. Discovery are ready to tighten their grip.