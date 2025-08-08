Here's When OpenAI's GPT-5 Will Start Powering Apple Intelligence
OpenAI finally revealed the long-anticipated GPT-5 models this week. After months of speculation, ChatGPT users now have access to one of the most notable AI upgrades of the year. What makes this update such a big deal is the fact that users don't need to choose the best model for any given task anymore, as GPT-5 can make those decisions for you.
With OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman teasing that a long-rumored device he's readying with Jony Ive might run GPT-5, the company revealed that GPT-5 is like a "real-time router," as it will take into account "conversation type, complexity, tool needs, and your explicit intent."
The company says GPT-5 is better at math, coding, writing, avoiding hallucinations, and more. OpenAI also notes that GPT-5 responses are around 45% less likely to contain factual errors. With that said, if you're an iPhone owner who's still waiting for a proper Apple Intelligence platform, you're likely powering it with ChatGPT. So, here's when you can expect GPT-5 to make its way to Apple Intelligence.
GPT-5 is coming to Apple Intelligence later this fall
Since Apple Intelligence debuted, OpenAI's ChatGPT remains the only third-party AI model to power Apple's AI platform. While there are rumors Google Gemini might join the party, Apple Intelligence currently runs on GPT-4. With the GPT-5 reveal, Apple tells 9to5Mac's Zac Hall that it will upgrade its models by the time iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe are released. In other words, Apple users will have to wait until later this fall to take advantage of the improved capabilities and features of GPT-5.
ChatGPT currently improves Apple Intelligence in four ways:
- Siri search: Siri still struggles to answer complex questions, but you can use ChatGPT instead to search the web for you and generate a better answer; it's expected that GPT-5 will make those searches more accurate.
- Writing Tools: I've been spending a great deal of time with Writing Tools in recent weeks. However, it's not uncommon for it to fail to correct basic grammar mistakes or typos as I'm quickly drafting a note or message. With the "Compose" option, you can sub in ChatGPT to improve your writing or create something completely unique from scratch.
- Visual Intelligence: You can learn about places and objects around you by using the Camera Control (or Action Button) with ChatGPT, providing more context and detail than you'd receive from Apple alone.
- Image Playground: With iOS 26, Apple Intelligence's Image Playground capability gets an upgrade with the help of ChatGPT. There are brand new image style creations to choose from in iOS 26.
Besides that, there's even more coming to Apple Intelligence in iOS 26, including ChatGPT-powered onscreen awareness.