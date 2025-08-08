Here's When OpenAI's GPT-5 Will Start Powering Apple Intelligence

OpenAI finally revealed the long-anticipated GPT-5 models this week. After months of speculation, ChatGPT users now have access to one of the most notable AI upgrades of the year. What makes this update such a big deal is the fact that users don't need to choose the best model for any given task anymore, as GPT-5 can make those decisions for you.

With OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman teasing that a long-rumored device he's readying with Jony Ive might run GPT-5, the company revealed that GPT-5 is like a "real-time router," as it will take into account "conversation type, complexity, tool needs, and your explicit intent."

The company says GPT-5 is better at math, coding, writing, avoiding hallucinations, and more. OpenAI also notes that GPT-5 responses are around 45% less likely to contain factual errors. With that said, if you're an iPhone owner who's still waiting for a proper Apple Intelligence platform, you're likely powering it with ChatGPT. So, here's when you can expect GPT-5 to make its way to Apple Intelligence.