This Old Tree Revealed A Catastrophic Solar Storm From Millenia Ago

A solar storm occurs when the magnetic fields of the sun get twisted enough from its rotation that they snap. When this happens, they release massive amounts of energy into space. We are not in direct danger because our atmosphere protects us, but instead, we experience solar storms through auroras and occasional power outages.

Extreme solar storms are known as Miyake Events. Only six are known to have impacted Earth across history. These storms have much more powerful cosmic radiation, about 20 times more than normal. They were discovered by Fusa Miyake in 2012 when she was a doctoral student at Nagoya University studying the inner rings of trees.

Researchers at the University of Arizona Laboratory for Tree-Ring Research and the Department of Geosciences worked to pinpoint the timing of Miyake Events. Their study was published in the communications earth & environment journal. They were able to determine that one such extreme solar event happened between 664 and 663 B.C. Being able to determine specific dates allows for better solar models and an improved understanding of the danger solar storms can pose.