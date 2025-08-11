Shark Tank: What Happened To The MTailor App?

Despite Miles Penn rejecting the offers made during his appearance on "Shark Tank," and Rafi Witten leaving the company in 2019, things are going well for MTailor. In 2018, the company successfully raised $7.2 million in venture capital, and were able to raise an additional $8.3 million in January, 2022. In April, 2024, MTailor reported $13 million in yearly sales and the company is valued at nearly $25 million. Not bad for a guy Kevin O'Leary described as a "dead shirt walking".

Around the web, critics praise the company for the materials it uses, but still report that not every shirt is going to be a perfect fit. In a 2023 article from "The New York Times," Dan Jones gives high praise for the materials used by the company, but notes that the shirt he received was too loose for his body. Within the Apple App Store, the MTailor app has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating with close to five thousand reviews. The app also has a respectable 4.1 out of 5-star rating on the Google Play Store with just over two thousand reviews.

While not every product on "Shark Tank" can reach the same levels of success as the Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool, Penn and MTailor's story is still proof that determination can get you farther than you may realize.