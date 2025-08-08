Netflix Is Breathing New Life Into A Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Fantasy Movie

Once upon a time — specifically, back in 2012 — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took a break from making big action thrillers to headline a family adventure film. "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island," a sequel to 2008's "Journey to the Center of the Earth," was the kind of old-school flick that mixed Jules Verne-inspired spectacle with an overall lighthearted vibe — and, while critics didn't exactly pronounce it a masterpiece, audiences nevertheless turned out in droves. So much so, in fact, that the movie ended up crossing $330 million at the global box office.

After that, however, the movie basically went the way of so many mid-tier blockbusters from the early 2010s. It kind of just faded away into the background of Johnson's filmography — overshadowed by titles like his "Fast & Furious" movies and other family-friendly adventures like "Jumanji."

Enter Netflix. Or, rather, enter "Journey 2" onto Netflix, where it's now getting a second wind. As of this writing, the movie sits at #5 on the streamer's daily U.S. Top 10 ranking, a surprise comeback for a fantasy romp that had all but vanished.