Netflix Is Breathing New Life Into A Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Fantasy Movie
Once upon a time — specifically, back in 2012 — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took a break from making big action thrillers to headline a family adventure film. "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island," a sequel to 2008's "Journey to the Center of the Earth," was the kind of old-school flick that mixed Jules Verne-inspired spectacle with an overall lighthearted vibe — and, while critics didn't exactly pronounce it a masterpiece, audiences nevertheless turned out in droves. So much so, in fact, that the movie ended up crossing $330 million at the global box office.
After that, however, the movie basically went the way of so many mid-tier blockbusters from the early 2010s. It kind of just faded away into the background of Johnson's filmography — overshadowed by titles like his "Fast & Furious" movies and other family-friendly adventures like "Jumanji."
Enter Netflix. Or, rather, enter "Journey 2" onto Netflix, where it's now getting a second wind. As of this writing, the movie sits at #5 on the streamer's daily U.S. Top 10 ranking, a surprise comeback for a fantasy romp that had all but vanished.
A Rock-sized adventure resurfaces on Netflix
One point that's worth noting before I continue: Setting aside the harrumphs from critics that we noted above, "Journey 2" is still sitting at a 59% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes — based on a staggering amount of reviews (more than 100,000!). I say all that, because I suspect that the charm here probably stems mostly from the presence of Johnson himself. His mix of charisma, work ethic, and larger-than-life presence has made him one of Hollywood's most universally beloved stars (for that reason, he also consistently ranks among Hollywood's highest-paid actors).
If you do decide to dive in to "Journey 2" — as many Netflix subscribers appear to be doing at the moment, given its high ranking on the Top 10 chart — here's what to know: Johnson plays Hank, a stepfather trying to bond with his rebellious teenage stepson, Sean (Josh Hutcherson). A quest takes them to a mythical island filled with volcanoes, elephants, and massive lizards — a setting where it seems like the laws of physics have been suspended. Along for the ride are Michael Caine as Sean's eccentric grandfather, Vanessa Hudgens as a local guide, and Luis Guzmán providing comic relief. There's also a moment where Johnson strums a ukulele while serenading the group with "What a Wonderful World."
For fans of Johnson, it's a reminder that his career hasn't been all muscle-heavy blockbusters. Sometimes, his feature film work is of the low-stakes sort, the kind that simply invites audiences to have a little fun for a couple of hours. And clearly, Netflix subscribers are ready to join this adventure all over again.