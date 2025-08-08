Grok Just Lost An AI Chess Tournament To OpenAI, But Does It Really Matter?

We live in a world where AI companies like OpenAI and Google are constantly looking for new ways to pit their AI models against each other. One of the most recent attempts to measure how top AI models stack up put eight large language models in the same chess competition. The outcome? OpenAI's o3 model emerged completely undefeated — even going so far as to defeat Grok 4 in the final showdown. And while many have taken to reporting on this success, including the BBC's report, I couldn't help but ask myself a single question when reading about it: Why do I care?

The reason that it makes sense to question the point of this competition is because computer companies have long used chess as a way to assess the abilities and progress of machine learning models. They've done this so frequently that most modern chess machines remain unbeatable when facing humans. But chess isn't real life.

Considering the world is full of posts on newsfeeds about how far AI has come, maybe it feels a bit weird for me to sit here and essentially trash the fact that Grok lost to OpenAI in chess. And while it is easy to take Elon Musk's X post about the outcome as his typical ego-driven response, his comments about Grok's success in chess just being a side effect are actually spot-on.