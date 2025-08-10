Why You Should Skip The M5 MacBook Pro And Wait For The M6 Model
The M5 MacBook Pro is expected to be released somewhere between late 2025 and early 2026. With minor upgrades in store for this model compared to the big M4 update from last year, there aren't many reasons to buy this yet-to-be-announced machine. While this MacBook is going to feature an outstanding display, Apple's industrial design with an improved Center Stage camera, and a more powerful chip, customers will have two options: Saving money and buying an M4 MacBook Pro or waiting for the M6 MacBook Pro, which is set to introduce a major revamp.
From our point it view, it seems like Apple is giving the M5 MacBook Pro the same treatment as the M2 — releasing it just a bit too late, only for a newer, better model to arrive less than a year after its debut. Here's why that might happen, and why you should think hard before upgrading to the M5 MacBook Pro.
Anticipation builds for the M6 MacBook Pro
The M6 MacBook Pro is expected to be the biggest redesign to the MacBook since the 2021 model, and there are many reasons to believe that will be the case. The most recent is a report out of Korea. According to dealsite.co.kr (via MacRumors), Samsung Display is readying new OLED panels for the MacBook Pro for a late 2026 release.
This report corroborates several others from The Elec, TrendForce, and beyond, all of which point to Apple planning to release its most exciting MacBook update in years in late 2026. Here are four reasons to skip the M5 model and wait for the M6:
- OLED display: Currently, the M4 iPad Pro has the best display in an Apple product. That's expected to change when the company implements updated display technology in the M6 MacBook Pro.
- Redesign: A previous report from Bloomberg suggests Apple wants to make a thinner MacBook Pro. Plus, with the new OLED display, the company could switch from the notch to a Dynamic Island-like cutout.
- macOS 27: The 2026 software update will also be the first time that only Apple Silicon Macs can run the latest version of macOS. Apple will likely offer even better features, completely optimized for its custom chips.
- 5G support: Apple has been working on a Mac with cellular connectivity, and it seems the M6 MacBook Pro might be the first laptop from the company to offer support for its own 5G modems.
With all of that said, our take is that you can either get the M4 MacBook Pro at a discount in the near future, or wait for this one-of-a-kind machine to make its debut in the next year or two.