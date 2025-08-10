Why You Should Skip The M5 MacBook Pro And Wait For The M6 Model

The M6 MacBook Pro is expected to be the biggest redesign to the MacBook since the 2021 model, and there are many reasons to believe that will be the case. The most recent is a report out of Korea. According to dealsite.co.kr (via MacRumors), Samsung Display is readying new OLED panels for the MacBook Pro for a late 2026 release.

This report corroborates several others from The Elec, TrendForce, and beyond, all of which point to Apple planning to release its most exciting MacBook update in years in late 2026. Here are four reasons to skip the M5 model and wait for the M6:

OLED display: Currently, the M4 iPad Pro has the best display in an Apple product. That's expected to change when the company implements updated display technology in the M6 MacBook Pro.

Currently, the M4 iPad Pro has the best display in an Apple product. That's expected to change when the company implements updated display technology in the M6 MacBook Pro. Redesign: A previous report from Bloomberg suggests Apple wants to make a thinner MacBook Pro. Plus, with the new OLED display, the company could switch from the notch to a Dynamic Island-like cutout.

A previous report from Bloomberg suggests Apple wants to make a thinner MacBook Pro. Plus, with the new OLED display, the company could switch from the notch to a Dynamic Island-like cutout. macOS 27: The 2026 software update will also be the first time that only Apple Silicon Macs can run the latest version of macOS. Apple will likely offer even better features, completely optimized for its custom chips.

The 2026 software update will also be the first time that only Apple Silicon Macs can run the latest version of macOS. Apple will likely offer even better features, completely optimized for its custom chips. 5G support: Apple has been working on a Mac with cellular connectivity, and it seems the M6 MacBook Pro might be the first laptop from the company to offer support for its own 5G modems.

With all of that said, our take is that you can either get the M4 MacBook Pro at a discount in the near future, or wait for this one-of-a-kind machine to make its debut in the next year or two.