The Used Tesla Cybertruck Has Plummeted In Value Since It Came Out, Here's Why

Tesla is well-known as an innovator of high-tech electric vehicles (EVs). The Cybertruck is a deviation from the typical sleek EV with its larger size. The company claims it's good for off-roading, and the vehicle has an 11,000-pound towing capacity, over 800 horsepower, and the ability to carry up to 200 pounds of cargo.

The Tesla Cybertruck is relatively new, having only launched in November 2023. According to data from CarGurus, the average price for a used Cybertruck has dropped by about 30 percent year over year. By comparison, the price for Tesla vehicles themselves, not exclusively Cybertrucks, has only dropped by about 13 percent year over year.

Why has Tesla's Cybertruck plummeted so much in value? In the short time it's been on the market, the truck has had no end to its troubles. There have been multiple recalls and performance issues. Public perception of Tesla's leader, Elon Musk, has also taken a negative turn, and all of these factors have impacted the popularity — and therefore used car value — of the Cybertruck as a whole.