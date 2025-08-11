Instagram's Latest Controversial Feature Is A Prime Example Of Why I Hardly Use It

The first warning I got that Instagram had added some controversial new features to the app came in the form of text-based posts in my Explore feed — all of which announced some variation of: Instagram is now sharing your location, and here's how to turn off the super-creepy new map feature. Groan. Not this again.

I'm not kidding; Instagram used to be my happy place online, and probably yours, too. Open the app, post a photo, scroll through your friends' stories — it was simple, personal, and fun. Or, rather, it used to be. These days, though, opening Instagram feels like stepping into a rowdy bazaar, where someone at every stall is shouting for your attention. Between the Reels, endless ads, suggested posts from strangers, and all the features I never asked for and will never use, I can barely find the actual updates from people I care about. Meanwhile, Meta's Eye of Sauron is always watching, threatening to invade your privacy at every turn.

This is not about me getting old and cranky, causing me to despise change — Instagram has been annoyingly chasing every trend that crosses its path for years. The result is today's bloated, Frankenstein-like version of its former self. And if you're wondering whether the app could even get more crowded, a recent update answers that question with a resounding yes.