How To Sign Up For T-Mobile's T-Satellite With Starlink Phone Service

A year after the Federal Communications Commission approved T-Mobile and Starlink's plan to expand internet coverage, T-Satellite is out of beta and here to stay. While the beta testing came and went, those who missed out can now sign up for T-Satellite. The service is still new, so don't expect 6G-like speeds, especially for longer videos. However, you can do everything from sharing your location to sending texts, images, voice notes, and even shorter videos. In the future, T-Satellite will add the capability for apps, such as WhatsApp, AccuWeather, and X, to access and transmit data over Starlink.

So far, reception for the satellite service has been positive. T-Satellite covers the continental U.S., parts of southern Alaska, and even Hawaii and Puerto Rico, according to T-Mobile. It seems T-Satellite will be a must-have network for those who are often off the grid, such as backpackers, climbers, and those living in remote areas. While this technology is available in a more limited format on iPhones, which have a Messages via satellite feature, the barrier to getting access to Starlink has now been significantly lowered — and it's cheaper than you think. Here's how you can sign up for the service.