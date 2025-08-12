How To Sign Up For T-Mobile's T-Satellite With Starlink Phone Service
A year after the Federal Communications Commission approved T-Mobile and Starlink's plan to expand internet coverage, T-Satellite is out of beta and here to stay. While the beta testing came and went, those who missed out can now sign up for T-Satellite. The service is still new, so don't expect 6G-like speeds, especially for longer videos. However, you can do everything from sharing your location to sending texts, images, voice notes, and even shorter videos. In the future, T-Satellite will add the capability for apps, such as WhatsApp, AccuWeather, and X, to access and transmit data over Starlink.
So far, reception for the satellite service has been positive. T-Satellite covers the continental U.S., parts of southern Alaska, and even Hawaii and Puerto Rico, according to T-Mobile. It seems T-Satellite will be a must-have network for those who are often off the grid, such as backpackers, climbers, and those living in remote areas. While this technology is available in a more limited format on iPhones, which have a Messages via satellite feature, the barrier to getting access to Starlink has now been significantly lowered — and it's cheaper than you think. Here's how you can sign up for the service.
How to sign up for T-Satellite now that it's out of beta
T-Mobile, which surprised customers with another price hike in early 2025, includes T-Satellite on the Experience Beyond and Go5G Next plans. There is one small caveat, though: You need a compatible device. So far, the list of compatible devices sits at 60, including the latest Apple, Google, Motorola, and Samsung phones, and more are coming soon. So, if you're on one of the two eligible plans and have a compatible smartphone, you're all set. Next time you're in a remote area with no service, your device should automatically detect the T-Satellite network and connect — you'll see a T-Mobile and SpaceX logo on your phone when you're using T-Satellite.
For T-Mobile customers not on one of the aforementioned plans, there is another option. T-Mobile offers the option to add the T-Satellite network to your plan as an add-on, which costs $10 per month. Just head to "Manage Data & Add-Ons" in your account to sign up.
Non-T-Mobile users can also take advantage of T-Satellite
T-Mobile would love for you to switch over to its network to get access to T-Satellite. However, if you read the fine print, you'll notice you don't have to. You can sign up for the service regardless of your phone provider, but you will need a compatible satellite-optimized device.
Additionally, your phone needs eSIM capabilities, which allows your device to switch between your provider's network and T-Mobile's T-Satellite. You can find a detailed guide from T-Mobile on how to set up T-Satellite on Apple, Google, Motorola, and Samsung phones. If you don't see the satellite connection working right away, you might have to wait for an update. Once your phone can access T-Satellite, you should receive a text from T-Mobile.
Of course, there's a payment required for the service. Non-T-Mobile users who sign up for T-Satellite get a $5 monthly discount for a limited time, which comes out to $10 per month. To sign up for non-T-Mobile users, T-Mobile doesn't make it easy: You'll need to either visit a retail location or call the company at 1-800-937-8997.