YouTube Has Started Blocking Adblock Plus Users In Chrome

The internet has become absolutely overrun by ads, as they are one of the most direct ways to generate revenue from a wide range of content. This is especially true on YouTube, where just about anyone can make money my recording a video. Over the past decade or so, as ads have increased in number, various tools have popped up to help clear out the trash and give users their freedom back.

One of the most prominent of these ad-blocking solutions was Adblock Plus. However, the popular ad blocker's days of success have been numbered for a while now, and it looks like Google has hammered yet another nail in the coffin by blocking YouTube from loading when Adblock Plus is detected in your extensions.

At the time of writing, the issue only appears to be tied to Google Chrome, so its likely that Adblock Plus still works in other browsers. That said, it might be time to abandon the extension if you still use it, just in case it gets the axe in other places in the near future. Tom's Guide was one of the first to spot the issue, though other comments on Reddit have noted similar results — as well as some recommendations for what other ad blocker to use if you want to view YouTube without any ads.