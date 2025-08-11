Insider Reveals How Apple Might Win The AI Race With An Upgraded Siri

Following Apple's announcement that the long-awaited Siri overhaul would be postponed, we might finally have an idea about when to expect the company's personal assistant to challenge the likes of ChatGPT. More importantly, it's not just about getting smarter, but finally achieving Apple's vision of what Siri should actually be: a useful personal assistant.

While consumers expected Siri to tap into information from your messages, podcasts, and more –- after all, that's how Apple promoted Apple Intelligence during its WWDC 2024 keynote -– Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that what will make the company's offering stand out, even if it should have happened much earlier, is an upgraded version of the App Intents technology.

This API is what allows Siri to access information from Apple's own apps, but also from third-party apps. Upgrading that technology is key to opening the door to asking Siri to "find the photo of me smiling at a restaurant in Paris" or "remove a person in the background of that photo near Big Ben in London."