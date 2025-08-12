Marshall Kilburn 3 Review: Bold Sound With Unbeatable Battery Life

Marshall products always look good, but can the sound match up to the design? The short answer is: yes. With 360-degree True Stereophonic sound that provides true stereo sound with no blind spots, the company says it has reimagined the internals to make this speaker sound powerful without becoming distorted at higher volumes. While Marshall's signature sound is usually the best option, it's easy to adjust the bass and treble depending on what you're listening to. You'll get crystal clear sound regardless.

I tried playing everything on the speaker — from old Beatles songs to Blossoms, Sigrid, Italian pop, MPB (popular Brazilian music) — and not once was I let down. In my previous reviews of speakers, I usually recommend getting a second unit, such as for the HomePod or Beats Pill devices. However, Marshall's Kilburn 3 shines on its own.

José Adorno for BGR

I also find Marshall's app vital to the experience, as a few simple settings make a big difference. In the Placement Compensation tab, you can tell the app if your speaker is close to an edge of a table or sitting next to a wall. As the name of the feature suggests, this will automatically adjust the sound to compensate for its placement.

Wrapping up, it doesn't matter what music you listen to, you should be able to hear the instruments well alongside clear vocals. Plus, if you're all-in rock 'n' roll, this Marshall speaker just begs for you to crank the volume all the way up.