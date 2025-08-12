Can Your MacBook Run Cyberpunk 2077? Here's What You Need To Know

The minimum requirements won't get you the best performance but will result in playable, mostly stable gameplay locked at 30 frames per second (FPS). With a mix of low and medium settings, an M1 Mac can run "Cyberpunk 2077" at a frame rate of 30 FPS. This is achieved through Apple's MetalFX DRS upscaling feature, which is based on the open-source FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology from AMD. While this means you have to play at a resolution of 900p on M1 Macs for the best performance, the game is at least playable, and it doesn't look bad, either.

Newer Macs — like the ones in the leaked Apple roadmap with more advanced M-series chips and more memory — will perform better. On higher-end M-series chips, like the M3 Ultra and M4 Max, you can expect to play at 1440p with a frame rate of 60 FPS, which is considered the standard for modern PC gaming. According to Digital Foundry's benchmark of "Cyberpunk 2077" on Apple Silicon, the M4 Max is comparable to Nvidia's RTX 4060 GPU, but Nvidia still has the upper hand when it comes to ray tracing. Ray tracing is possible on Macs, though it doesn't look as good based on Digital Foundry's findings. Ray tracing performance on Macs may improve when Apple starts supporting denoising while upscaling later this year with the release of macOS 26.

PC gamers may balk at the idea of playing "Cyberpunk 2077" on a Mac, but what Apple has managed to do is nevertheless admirable. For those who don't want to deal with troubleshooting, driver updates, and random crashes, what Apple offers is an appealing alternative — one that is hassle-free and feels more like playing on your Switch 2.