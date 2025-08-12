Claude AI Can Now Search And Reference Past Conversations﻿

Anthropic explains in the support document that Claude can perform searches in your chat history to find relevant conversations with the AI that can add context to the current chat and "keep your conversation flowing." However, Claude will not remember things about you like ChatGPT's broader memory feature does.

Anthropic spokesperson Ryan Donegan informed BGR that Claude's new search functionality isn't persistent memory. Claude will not build a user profile. It will only perform searches when you instruct it to.

Claude can search for any chat outside of projects or search within projects. In the second scenario, searches are limited to that project. Anthropic also explains that users can't exclude distinct chats from the search feature. The only way to ensure that specific conversations with the AI do not resurface in Claude searches is to delete them. You can disable "Search and reference chats" to prevent Claude from referencing chats you don't want the AI to find. But this method will not let you look for any old chats you might need.

Comparatively, ChatGPT won't let you enable its "Reference chat history" feature that matches Claude's new memory ability without also turning on the "Reference saved memories" feature. The latter is OpenAI's broader memory feature for its chatbot. Also, OpenAI made available the memory features to ChatGPT Free users a few months ago.