iOS 26 Beta 6 Leaks In-Person Live Translation Feature For AirPods﻿

In March, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman provided an example of how Live Translation on AirPods might work for in-person conversations. "The capability will work like this: If an English speaker is hearing someone talk in Spanish, the iPhone will translate the speech and relay it to the user's AirPods in English," Gurman explained. "The English speaker's words, meanwhile, will be translated into Spanish and played back by the iPhone."

This experience ensures that both parties would benefit from Live Translation. The person wearing AirPods will hear the foreign language translated live in the earbuds, while the other participant will hear a live translation via the AirPods user's iPhone. Gurman's explanation hasn't been confirmed by Apple.

The image above, first discovered by 9to5Mac and then verified by MacRumors in the iOS 26 beta 6 files, teases how the Live Translation process will start for the AirPods user. A double press on the stem of the earbuds should initiate Live Translation. The image is included in the Translate app inside iOS 26 beta 6, indicating which app will handle translation once the process starts.

The actual Live Translation process will happen on the iPhone, not the wireless earphones. It's likely the AI-powered translation process will happen on devices for in-person translations, just like other iOS 26 Live Translation features (see below). Also, Apple competitors handle AI live translation features similarly. For example, live translation has been a staple of Samsung's Galaxy suite of generative AI features on flagship phones starting with the Galaxy S24. Samsung's live translation features process data on-device.