Researchers Want To Use AI To Fight Potato Blight

Potato blight is caused by Phytophthora infestans, a pathogen that is easily one of the most destructive diseases from which potatoes suffer. One reason it is so destructive is because finding it in the crops can be extremely labor-intensive and costly. Not to mention the fact that inspections are prone to human error, and if any potato suffering from the blight is missed, then the disease can easily spread and wipe out entire fields. While advancements like smart soil might be able to grow larger plants, that kind of advance does no real good if the crops die due to disease.

That's where this new AI app comes into play. Developed by Welsh scientists, the AI will rely heavily on direct feedback from farmers, which the researchers are working to gather. It will then use the camera on phones to detect changes in the leaves of the potato plants, allowing farmers to pick up on signs of the disease before it might normally show. With more than 17,000 hectares reportedly devoted to farming potatoes across the Welsh countryside, finding a way to combat potato blight more efficiently is important to the country's ongoing agriculture industry.

The hope is that the use of the AI to detect potatoes suffering from the disease will help provide early diagnosis, so that farmers can combat the disease much quicker. Additionally, the researchers note that the technology has the potential to be expanded beyond just potatoes, and could possibly help one day provide advanced discoveries in other parts of the agriculture industry.

For now, though, finding a way to use it to combat potato blight is the researchers' first priority. Hopefully they can get the data they need to maximize the app's efficiency.