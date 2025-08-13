AI Just Discovered Thousands Of Undetected Earthquakes Under Yellowstone

AI may have just found evidence of over 80,000 earthquakes that occurred underneath Yellowstone National park. The quakes, which are detailed in a new study, suggest that the supervolcano beneath the national park may be far more active than we previously thought.

Scientists have been using AI quite a bit to help push new boundaries in science as of late. We've seen AI create new cancer treatment plans, and now it looks like researchers are turning to the automated technology to help them track earthquakes and volcanic activity. However, the discovery of these 86,000 previously undetected earthquakes underneath Yellowstone is both frightening and intriguing, especially when you look at the fact that a few years ago scientists discovered that Yellowstone has more magma underneath it than they expected.

Discovering these quakes isn't really a cause for panic, though. While it does suggest that the world beneath Yellowstone is more explosive than was previously expected, the new study, which is published in Science Advances, looked at 15 years of seismic data, so it isn't like all of these quakes just happened this year or anything.