How Does Glass Let Light Through? The Science Explained

It's a lovely summer weekend morning. We relax in our living room with the sunlight coming gently through the windows. We glance outside and can see the green leaves and watch birds in the yard. We can do this thanks to the windows we have in nearly every room in our home. We see them in our neighbors' homes, in stores and restaurants, in office buildings, and more. They are so commonplace in our lives that we don't stop to think about how they work the way they do at all.

Home windows as we know them today came about in 17th-century Britain. Glass manufacturing developed extensively to get to that point, and it has come a long way further to bring us to today where windows are strong, regularly used, and perfectly see-through. And glass research continues to develop, like the new glass-like material that can clean itself.

The reason why glass can let light through has to do with the way it is made from sand, turning it into an amorphous solid. The amorphous quality is the fundamental reason why light shines through glass but not wood (though transparent wood may be just over the horizon).