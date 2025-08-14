'Junk DNA' May Actually Play A Vital Role In Gene Control

One of the reasons it has taken us so long to learn more about TEs is because of how similar they appear to be. This similarity makes it difficult to study individual TEs, as it's hard to tell when one sequence is different from another. However, the researchers involved in this study say they came up with a new way to classify them.

Instead of using the standard tools for annotating DNA sequences, they started grouping together different MER11 sequences based on their evolutionary relationships, as well as how well preserved their primate genomes were. This allowed them to view the TEs in a different light altogether.

By classifying the sequences in a different way, researchers were able to find new patterns of gene regulation. They compared different MER11 sequences to others and found that each sequence appears to harness control of some other genetic switches located near them in the human genome. Considering how vast the human genome is, and how much genetic editing has advanced in the past several years, understanding exactly how these portions of our genome impact others is going to be vital for pushing genetics research further.

This new model doesn't tell the entire story, of course. But it does help us better understand how the "junk DNA" in our genome is actually affecting the other sequences of DNA around them. And, it brings us one step closer to understanding how human evolution has helped shape the genetics of our entire species.