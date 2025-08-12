iOS 26 Beta 6 Changes: These Are The Top 5 New Features

New ringtones: Following the release of the Reflection ringtone earlier in the beta cycle, Apple has now added six variants of the ringtone. There's also a new Little Bird ringtone that will also be available in the official release of iOS 26.

Liquid Glass tweaks: Apple continues to tweak the Liquid Glass design in iOS 26 beta 6. This time, the company has added more transparency to the clock of the Lock Screen and the navigation bars. There's also a new effect when toggles are tapped.

Live Translation feature hint: The latest iOS 26 beta includes an image of a real-word live translation feature. While the company is currently testing Live Translation in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone calls, 9to5Mac points out that this feature is also coming to AirPods for real-life conversations as well. It's not available yet, but it's in the works.

Camera tweak: After adding a "Classic Mode" for the camera in a previous beta, Apple has now removed the toggle — which reversed the scroll direction of mode switching — and has made it the default (and only) experience.

General stability: iOS 26 beta 6 offers a smoother experience overall. Apps open faster and the general usability has greatly improved from the previous version, which is a welcome sight with the final release approaching.

These are the most interesting new features and changes you'll find in iOS 26 beta 6. We'll continue to keep track of the changes as Apple rolls out new beta versions in the weeks ahead.