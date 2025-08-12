Apple Keeps Teasing homeOS, But One Crucial Piece Of The Puzzle Is Still Missing

It's only a matter of time until Apple finally announces homeOS, its software platform for home products. Teased more than once over the past few years, it seems the company always hits a snag right before revealing homeOS.

This time, Israeli website The Verifier discovered references to "Apple Home" in the Settings app of all Apple TV models capable of running the latest tvOS 26 beta. This information was also corroborated by MacRumors, revealing that the company is possibly planning to eliminate the HomeKit branding and replace it with Apple Home. Here's one instance of Apple replacing "HomeKit" with "Apple Home" in the app: "Your Apple TV won't connect with iCloud and Apple Home until you add a new default user."

While Apple has been using the HomeKit name for 11 years now, this change might come as a simplification of its smart home initiatives and also a push to more profound changes, as tvOS won't be Apple's only lifeline into the home.