The Steam Deck OLED Has One Huge Feature That The Nintendo Switch 2 Never Will

The Steam Deck OLED is a hulking handheld gaming console in both size and performance. It takes everything Nintendo did right with the original Switch and upgrades it, and even though there is a Switch 2 now, the Steam Deck OLED is still superior in one key aspect: the display.

The Switch 2, despite being Nintendo's most anticipated and expensive console in the company's history, has an abysmal display. You can argue the launch line-up wasn't great, or that the Switch 2 is just more of the same that the original Switch gave us, but you can't dispute the quality of the screen. Since the console launched, there have been complaints about the quality of its LCD screens. While rumors of a Nintendo Switch 2 OLED refresh began before the console launched, the lack of an OLED display was disappointing. But the primary concern with the screen has been performance. In a recent Monitors Unboxed video, the Switch 2 had the worst response time of all monitors tested — and it's even 50% slower than the original Switch's display.

Other issues with the display are worth noting, such as color, banding, low brightness for HDR content, and image ghosting, which everyone hates the most about their tablets. In comparison, the Steam Deck OLED's screen is a dream to play on. The display is bright, fast, and color-accurate. What's not to like?