This iOS 26 Feature Could Help Lower Your Energy Bill

It's great coming home after a hot day outside to discover your house is at the absolute perfect temperature. Or, even better, spending all day in the cold and arriving home to a snug 78-degree abode can be a wonderful feeling. While accomplishing this without wreaking havoc on your energy bill can be tricky, Apple may soon have a solution.

Discovered by writer and developer Steve Moser, who shared his findings on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, code within the iOS 26 beta Home app has revealed a potential new "Adaptive Temperature" feature that will track when you come and go from your house and adjust the temperature inside accordingly. The new code also reveals the potential for Home to make certain adjustments based on energy cleanliness and rates.

There's no guarantee that this feature will arrive in iOS 26, if at all. However, just like Moser finding two new Apple Maps features, there's still plenty of time between now and the likely fall release of iOS 26 for Apple to unveil some surprises.