How To Stop Google Gemini From Training On Your Personal Chats

Privacy should be a priority when browsing the web, especially in this era that brought generative AI experiences to all sorts of applications, starting with chatbots like Gemini. If you're using chatbots for personal projects and work chores, you should ensure that the privacy of your data is protected and that Google can't use any Gemini data from your personal chats to train future versions of Gemini. The good news is that it's incredibly easy to stop Google from collecting your Gemini data for training purposes: You'll need to switch off a toggle called "Gemini Apps Activity" ("Keep Activity") on desktop or mobile, and that will ensure Google won't use your chats for Gemini development.

I'll explain in detail in what follows how to turn off the "Gemini Apps Activity" feature, which Google is about to call "Keep Activity" following a Gemini update. Regardless of the name, the process won't change. Conversely, you can reverse the procedure to turn on Gemini data collection, in case you think your data should be used to train future AI models.

Before you change this setting, you should also be aware that no matter how you set this key privacy toggle, Google will store the contents of your Gemini chats for three days (72 hours) for service and feedback purposes before deleting them. If chats go to manual review, they might be kept for longer, but they won't be used for training next-generation Gemini versions.