How To Enable YouTube's Dark Mode Feature On iPhone

YouTube is definitely one of the must-have apps to install on the iPhone, as it provides quick access to entertainment and plenty of helpful videos that can help you when you're in a bind and need a quick tutorial or review. But watching YouTube isn't always easy on the eyes, especially if you're dealing with low-light environments or when watching clips at night. Thankfully, you can enable YouTube's Dark Mode directly from the YouTube app with a few taps in the Settings menu.

You can set the YouTube appearance to match the device theme, in which case YouTube will auto-switch between the light and dark themes, matching your iPhone's appearance. But Dark Mode might provide YouTube users an improved viewing experience during the day as well, so you might want to choose Dark Mode for all YouTube use, regardless of your experience.

In what follows, I'll give you a step-by-step guide to turning on YouTube's Dark Mode on the iPhone, but the same procedure is also available on other devices, including iPad, Android phones and tablets, and the YouTube web app.