Apple Refutes Elon Musk's Claim Of App Store Bias Against Grok

Say what you will about Elon Musk, but the man is never boring. In keeping with Musk's tendency to make headlines and remain perpetually aggrieved, the mercurial Tesla CEO and head of X earlier this week blasted Apple for not promoting X's AI app, Grok, on the App Store in the "Must Have" section. Not only that, but Musk went so far as to threaten legal action against Apple.

"Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation. xAI will take immediate legal action." In the wake of Musk's comment, Apple late on Tuesday provided a response to Bloomberg.

"The App Store is designed to be fair and free of bias," the company said. "We feature thousands of apps through charts, algorithmic recommendations, and curated lists selected by experts using objective criteria." Apple then went on to say, "Our goal is to offer safe discovery for users and valuable opportunities for developers, collaborating with many to increase app visibility in rapidly evolving categories."