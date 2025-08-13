An Overlooked Gerard Butler Action Thriller Is Finally Finding An Audience On Netflix

An overlooked Gerard Butler action thriller is soaring up the Netflix charts this week — despite the fact that critics absolutely panned it. The 2023 movie "Kandahar," in which Butler plays a CIA operative trapped in hostile territory, is currently the #2 movie in the U.S. That's according to Netflix's daily Top 10 ranking inside the app (accessible here), a reflection of the fact that — while the critics' consensus on Rotten Tomatoes is a brutal 45% score, based on more than 100 reviews — audiences seem to have largely enjoyed it.

Viewers have given the film an 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with more than 250 verified reviews praising its emotional beats and humanized portrayal of all the main characters. One fan summed it up by saying they "always enjoy a good Gerard Butler movie" and were "pleasantly surprised with how much this movie got me in the feels."

That word-of-mouth, plus Butler's name recognition, seems to have helped turn "Kandahar" into yet another example of Netflix's ability to breathe new life into a title that I certainly don't remember getting much traction in theaters upon its initial release.