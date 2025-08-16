Scientists Uncovered 400 Miles Of Fossilized Volcanoes Beneath China

These findings were ultimately a bit of a surprise to Gu and the rest of the researchers, as most volcano arcs tend to form narrower belts along the continental margins. However, the arc found here appears to be much wider, which the researchers say could be due to a different style of tectonics being found where they formed versus other parts of the world where volcano arcs have been discovered.

Regardless, the discovery will go a long way toward helping scientists understand more about how our planet has changed and evolved over the years, as well as how the crust of the Earth continues to be reshaped by tectonic processes. It also gives us a window into how volcanic activity could have wiped out much of Earth's life in ancient days.

Researchers say that this region has been especially difficult to study, and this new discovery shows that the volume of magma activity may be greater than anyone previously thought. For now, the researchers dated the volcanic rocks detected in their studies to have formed between 770 million and 820 million years ago. They aren't the oldest rocks on Earth by any means, but they still open a new door into an ancient time that scientists and historians have been struggling to find more details about.