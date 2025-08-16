The Secret To Life On Mars Could Be Cosmic Rays, According To This New Study

Life on Mars sounds like something from a "Doctor Who" episode. But a study published in the International Journal of Astrobiology challenges the science fiction notion of that idea. The research points out that Mars' atmosphere is thin and the planet lacks a magnetic field, therefore, it is constantly bombarded with powerful radiation from space, specifically, galactic cosmic rays.

These high-energy particles come from outside of our solar system and are typically considered destructive as they can damage DNA and harm living cells. However, the publication's research suggests that under the right conditions, this same radiation might help life survive instead of destroying it.

Already, Earth hosts a microbe that survives entirely on radiation. Deep in a South African gold mine, scientists discovered an organism that powers its metabolism using radiation-driven chemistry, without any sunlight at all. The research raises the question of whether similar life could be hiding beneath the surface of Mars, where cosmic rays interact with rock and ice in a way that could support life.