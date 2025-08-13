Rabbits Are Growing Tentacles On Their Heads In Colorado - Here's Why

Fort Collins, Colorado has reported sightings of cottontail rabbits with tentacle-like, horned growths on their heads appearing in recent weeks, sparking concerns from citizens of the city about the health risks that these "Frankenstein" rabbits might pose both to other rabbits and humans.

While experts from Colorado Parks and Wildlife told the Coloradoan that the "rabbit papillomas" don't usually pose any significant danger to wild rabbits, at times it can affect their eyes or mouths and interfere with their ability to see, eat, and drink. Colorado Parks and Wildlife notes that most rabbits are able to survive the infection, but when it impacts their ability to eat and drink, euthanizing is often the most humane solution.

Considering we've seen some pretty terrifying infections spread in the animal kingdom — like zombie fungus that can take over an insect's brain and eat away at them — it's not surprising that people have been freaked out by the appearance of horn-like growths on wild rabbits. Thankfully, the reason behind the strange appearance of these papillomas is bit more mundane, and it can't be transferred to humans in any way.